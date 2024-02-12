State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 43,501 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,234,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $15.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

View Our Latest Report on Carnival Co. &

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.