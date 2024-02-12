State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 727 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,751,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $477.59 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $487.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.72.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

