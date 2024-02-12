Susquehanna Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.52.

NYSE PINS opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -614.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

