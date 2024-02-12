Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $205,528,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $154.91 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.92 and a one year high of $171.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

