Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,033 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Target were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $146.53 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $177.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

