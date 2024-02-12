Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,795,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $393.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.53. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $404.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

