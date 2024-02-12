Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,071 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 19.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Allstate Trading Down 1.1 %

ALL opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -287.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

