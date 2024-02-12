Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,927 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of AGCO worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $115.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

