The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 482,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,553,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,371,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $143.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

