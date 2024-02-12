The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $127.90 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

