The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

