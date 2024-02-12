The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.