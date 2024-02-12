The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $75,226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 940.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 321,198 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Travelers Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $214.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.17. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $215.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Travelers Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Further Reading
