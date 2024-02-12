Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. Trimble also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $185,251.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $783,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,128 shares of company stock worth $514,075. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 100.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

