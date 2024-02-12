UBS Group AG Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,736,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $92,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,381,000 after buying an additional 916,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JCI opened at $55.50 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.