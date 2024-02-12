United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $650.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $573.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $658.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

