Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Raised by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $263.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $264.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.