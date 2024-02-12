Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $178.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.25.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.