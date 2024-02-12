Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $178.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

