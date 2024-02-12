Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vipshop by 21.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 30.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vipshop by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.9 %

VIPS stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

