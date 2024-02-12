W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $47,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $959.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $978.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $852.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $771.16. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $842.22.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

