Wealth Alliance Decreases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $83.13 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

