Wealth Alliance Has $251,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $80.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524 over the last ninety days. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

