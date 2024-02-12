Wealth Alliance Has $260,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,279,000 after buying an additional 392,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $268,659,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $250.61 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $251.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.