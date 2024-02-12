Wealth Alliance Has $269,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $54.98 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

