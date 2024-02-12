Wealth Alliance Has $276,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,601,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,090,000 after acquiring an additional 53,504 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $113.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $113.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

