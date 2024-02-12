Wealth Alliance Has $279,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,345 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:TYL opened at $440.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $451.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

