Wealth Alliance Has $287,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% in the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 324,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $12,196,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $172.48 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $123.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $275.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

