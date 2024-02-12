Wealth Alliance Has $292,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Chemed were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $589.00 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $490.87 and a 1 year high of $610.35. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.96.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

