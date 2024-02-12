Wealth Alliance Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Relx were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,308,000 after purchasing an additional 243,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $42.48 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Relx

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.