Wealth Alliance Has $323,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,907 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

