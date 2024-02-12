Wealth Alliance Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,621,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $247.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.34. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $250.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

