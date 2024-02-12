Wealth Alliance Has $403,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,426,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,600,000 after buying an additional 137,356 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

