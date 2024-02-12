Wealth Alliance Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $135.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.14. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $233.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

