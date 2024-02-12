Wealth Alliance Invests $265,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Repligen by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Repligen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,558,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Repligen by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,117,000 after acquiring an additional 137,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Repligen Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $205.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.70. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $208.16.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

