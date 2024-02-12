Wealth Alliance Invests $294,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $31.15 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

