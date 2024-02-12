Wealth Alliance Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

BLK opened at $797.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $788.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $715.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,510,628. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.