Wealth Alliance Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

