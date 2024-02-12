Wealth Alliance Purchases Shares of 4,577 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,577 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRH by 59.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CRH by 146.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of CRH opened at $73.79 on Monday. CRH plc has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

