Wealth Alliance Purchases Shares of 9,985 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Wealth Alliance owned 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.3% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

