Wealth Alliance Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:C opened at $53.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

