Wealth Alliance Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA opened at $47.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.