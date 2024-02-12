Wealth Alliance Sells 1,723 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Prudential were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth about $24,230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 248,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PUK

About Prudential

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.