Wealth Alliance Sells 261 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,610,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,630,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $126.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $129.22. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.