Wealth Alliance Sells 66 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,638.35 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,725.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,326.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,080.22.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

