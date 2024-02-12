Wealth Alliance Sells 950 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $85.04 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $85.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

