Wealth Alliance Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR opened at $198.98 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.17. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

