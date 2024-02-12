West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Reduced by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $409.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.59. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.52 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

