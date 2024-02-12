Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Williams-Sonoma worth $43,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 82.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $219.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.21.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,167,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

