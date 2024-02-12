Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $51,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.