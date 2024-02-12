Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.20% of Xometry worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 816.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 343.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 238.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,567 over the last ninety days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $32.92 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

